EXCLUSIVE: Afghanistan vs Taliban: Ashish Sharma, Shubhangi Atre & others voice their opinion

The world for Afghans collapsed a week ago when the Taliban returned to power, captivating every major city of Afghanistan! Every day the social media is filled with heart-wrenching pictures that speak volumes of the condition of the terrified Afghans who no longer feel safe in their own homeland. While a lot of sensitive issues prevailing in the society have earlier got the right limelight especially from the entertainment world, it is pretty surprising how the Taliban vs Afghans hardly has received any attention from the same entertainment world that otherwise boasts of being extremely vocal against ill happenings all across the globe!

We decided to come up with a series of quick questions for the actors to speak their mind on the unfortunate incident. A few refrained from commenting to avoid controversies, while the others chose to keep mum out of fear! But fortunately, we also got a few gutsy actors who chose to do the right thing and voice their opinions on the same.

Excerpts:

Ashish Sharma

What are your views on Afghanistan's unfortunate scenario?

Afghanistan has been paying the price of its Geo-political location for centuries now. From being the roundabout of silk route to gateway of the Hind to now being pivotal in controlling natural gas reserves in the neighbouring countries. The natives of Afghanistan themselves have been fighting against each other supported by the world powers with arms and money acting as their pawns. In turn the innocent people of Afghanistan have lost generations to violence and conflict, basic living conditions are horrible specially for women and children. I can just hope and wish that their situation becomes better and the power hungry and fanatics are stopped in this never ending war.

The condition of women under Taliban reign? Your thoughts.

Taliban believe in enforcing the strict interpretation of Sharia Law. Under Sharia, women have zero to no rights; it just isn’t about wearing burka, it’s about having no basic rights as a human at all. They are reduced to being mere slaves of men, things like no male doctor can treat a female patient unless accompanied by their blood relative man or husband many women suffer and die due to illnesses which can be easily treated. Doesn’t matter how much they stage things like doing interviews with women or making them stand with placards, it is not just in their conditioning to respect and give women basic rights. It’s their law which they swear by which denies women any right.

Do you think there's 'selective outrage' of the entertainment industry on this issue?

There is selective outrage on everything not just from the entertainment industry, but in general, people have identified with a certain ideology or thought process and then they just stick to things which cater to their ideology rather than understanding or trying to find a balance of narrative. In the garb of calling themselves liberals people just want to create a certain narrative.

Dissent is good, is a must for any democracy but even dissent needs comprehension. People just can’t let go of their stand because that will mean losing their false sense of righteousness even if it means staying mum or diplomatic on a straightforward terrorist intimidation of a country and leaving a country full of innocents at the mercy of animals.

How as a part of the entertainment and media business, do you think that we do our bit?

We aren’t army or mercenaries that we go there and fight off these militants, but thanks to the media and Internet, these days every fight is fought on this front as well and that is why even Taliban needs to stage their stance in front of media to paint a false picture because they know the world is watching and if the world is watching then we, as part of this industry need to raise our voice and create a stand against the atrocities done by these extremists, it is our responsibility as humans and as artistes to thrive and push for a better world.

Anuj Sachdeva

What are your views on the current unfortunate scenario in Afghanistan?

To put it simply I would frame it as ‘use and abuse’ by the biggest superpower. Regardless to people who live there it’s just called collateral damage and nothing else. Leaders talk just big things on paper, but in reality, they are so not bothered. We have so many organisations across the world which should be taking care of the things, but they barely manage to do so because in reality they do not have the power to intervene. Unfortunately they have to fight this battle themselves. If I would give any hope just to write in the article, I'll be wrong. I am sure everything will take its own course and time.

The condition of women under Taliban reign? Your thoughts.

The condition of women - they have already declared that Sharia Laws are going to be imposed. And we can see them taking effect. It is extremely devastating to see the women suffer so much there and when in a world where everyone is talking about progress these Afghani women are victims of regress. I really wish some organisation in the world could come to their help but right now it looks bleak.

Do you think there's 'selective outrage' of the entertainment industry on this issue?

The entertainment industry is, as the name suggests, only about entertainment. As long as the hashtags trend, they will keep posting about it. And certain people are genuinely posting but how much is posting going to really help. Beyond creating awareness among privileged groups how is it going to help those people who are under the regime of Taliban. And also if some claim to be collecting money how are they planning to send this money and to whom. A country in which the government has been dismantled, you think an NGO will reign? I really doubt it!

Manasvi Vashist

What are your views on Afghanistan's unfortunate scenario?

It's highly unfortunate for the citizens for whatever they're going through. I got chills when I saw videos of airports flooded with people who wanted to leave their own country. The chaos was too terrifying.

The condition of women under Taliban reign? Your thoughts.

The entire world is coming out with their strong support for women's rights in Afghanistan. Although the Taliban has vowed to respect women’s rights, the entire world seems skeptical about this.

Do you think there's 'selective outrage' of the entertainment industry on this issue?

I think, yes. Many people aren't voicing their opinions on this matter and that's sad!

How as a part of the entertainment and media business, do you think that we do our bit?

While it's a matter of personal choice, I strongly believe that it's important to raise awareness given the criticality of the matter. It's high time we advocate for women's rights in not just Afghanistan, but throughout the world.

Shubhangi Atre

What are your views on Afghanistan's unfortunate scenario?

Yes, it's unfortunate! My heart goes out for families living there, for the kids, female citizens. We never thought that something like this could take place, especially in today's time! Just waiting to see how, like always, the good wins over the bad.

The condition of women under Taliban reign? Your thoughts.

It's sad! But I am also sure women are not anymore going to bear the torture. They will come out and revolt. But yes what we are coming across on social media is giving me goosebumps everyday.

Do you think there's 'selective outrage' of the entertainment industry on this issue?

It's an independent choice. We can't force individuals to come forward and voice their opinions. But yes I am sure people are upset!

How as a part of the entertainment and media business, do you think we can do our bit?

We can just motivate people to fight for themselves. Take a stand when and wherever required. But yes we need to first see how countries, especially first world ones, are helping.

Kunal Jaisingh

What are your views on Afghanistan's unfortunate scenario?

The process of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan is sad, painful and unfortunate. All those who worked for a democratic Afghanistan for the last 20 years, their hardship has failed in a second. My prayers are with the people of Afghanistan.

The condition of women under Taliban reign? Your thoughts.

It's miserable! I came across the news where it stated how the Taliban has said that the women will enjoy their rights in Afghanistan under the Sharia Law which means they can't party, listen to songs or dance, they can't apply makeup or go alone for shopping. They can't have male friends. It is heartbreaking. My prayers are with them.

Do you think there's 'selective outrage' of the entertainment industry on this issue?!

I feel the matter is too serious. People are really worried and shocked. Reacting on social media anyway can't help, only our prayers can. I know the world is praying for the Afghan people.

How as a part of the entertainment and media business, do you think that we do our bit?

We can just pray and really hope and request the world to unite and fight against crime.

