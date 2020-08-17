  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kriti Sanon play a superheroine in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

While Kriti is the maker's top choice for the lead role, we hear that it won't be an ordinary character but that of a superwoman. Read for more details.
28067 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Will Kriti Sanon play a superheroine in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?EXCLUSIVE: Will Kriti Sanon play a superheroine in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

Move over superheroes, Bollywood is gearing up to welcome its first brigade of superwomen. In fact, in Krrish 3 itself, Kangana Ranaut turned out to be a superheroine - a shape shifting mutant. Now, with Krrish 4, director Rakesh Roshan plans to take the franchise forward in a completely different light. Now, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too plan to develop two superheroine franchises of their own. And now in Krrish 4, while Hrithik will essay four different characters including his superhero avatar, the main female character too will be of a superheroine. 

A source tells us, "Rakesh Roshan has locked the whole script. The casting is underway. He will be getting Rohit and Jadoo back for this part. That's not all, the plan is to have two leading ladies opposite Hrithik. One of them is mostly going to be Kriti Sanon. Rakesh and Hrithik needed someone who is a good actress and has an athletic physique to suit the superheroine avatar. Kriti fit the bill and she's their first choice." When we reached out to papa Roshan, he didn't deny the news but just told us that he's currently working on the script. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not a double role, Hrithik Roshan to essay four characters in Krrish 4

It's also being reported that Priyanka Chopra won't be seen in the sequel anymore. Kriti and Hrithik have never shared screen space before and if this happens, it will be their first silver screen outing together. While Duggu hasn't made any other announcement and is waiting to begin his new slate with Krrish 4, Kriti on the other hand has Mimi, Bachchan Panday, Dinesh Vijan's next with Rajkummar Rao and a Vikas Bahl film alongside Amitabh Bachchan. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Hrithik did 'WAR' recently. That movie was literally a BLOCKBUSTER.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Is this an OTT release or franchise for movie theater?

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

nayandeep rak- 'shit' post

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement