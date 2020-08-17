EXCLUSIVE: Will Kriti Sanon play a superheroine in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

While Kriti is the maker's top choice for the lead role, we hear that it won't be an ordinary character but that of a superwoman. Read for more details.

Move over superheroes, Bollywood is gearing up to welcome its first brigade of superwomen. In fact, in Krrish 3 itself, turned out to be a superheroine - a shape shifting mutant. Now, with Krrish 4, director Rakesh Roshan plans to take the franchise forward in a completely different light. Now, and too plan to develop two superheroine franchises of their own. And now in Krrish 4, while Hrithik will essay four different characters including his superhero avatar, the main female character too will be of a superheroine.

A source tells us, "Rakesh Roshan has locked the whole script. The casting is underway. He will be getting Rohit and Jadoo back for this part. That's not all, the plan is to have two leading ladies opposite Hrithik. One of them is mostly going to be Kriti Sanon. Rakesh and Hrithik needed someone who is a good actress and has an athletic physique to suit the superheroine avatar. Kriti fit the bill and she's their first choice." When we reached out to papa Roshan, he didn't deny the news but just told us that he's currently working on the script.

It's also being reported that won't be seen in the sequel anymore. Kriti and Hrithik have never shared screen space before and if this happens, it will be their first silver screen outing together. While Duggu hasn't made any other announcement and is waiting to begin his new slate with Krrish 4, Kriti on the other hand has Mimi, Bachchan Panday, Dinesh Vijan's next with Rajkummar Rao and a Vikas Bahl film alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

