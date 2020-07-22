  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Not a double role, Hrithik Roshan to essay four characters in Krrish 4

While Rakesh Roshan maintains that the script is currently work in progress, our trusted sources have an interesting story to tell. Read full story.
After delivering two mammoth hits last year, Hrithik Roshan has not yet announced his next slate of films. But one thing is certain: his immediate next will mostly be dad Rakesh Roshan's directorial venture Krrish 4. The fourth part in the superhero franchise, Hrithik will take forward the story. 

Hrithik plays a double role in the series - that of dad Rohit and son Krrish. But in Krrish 4, the dynamics will completely change. A source tells us, "Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film. While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya. It's not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it's a full on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time." 

We reached out to Rakesh Roshan who told us, "We are still working on the script." But our informer tells us, "The pre production work has set in. They are waiting for the restrictions to ease out a bit because they plan to shoot a part of the film abroad." But for all Hrithik fans, Krrish 4 will have not one or two but four of their favourite superstar on screen. 

