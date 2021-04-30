Flashback Friday Exclusive: Supriya Pathak on Shashi Kapoor & Jennifer’s role behind her casting in Kalyug

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Supriya Pathak reveals how she bagged the Shashi Kapoor produced Kalyug.

Supriya Pathak is most famously known as Hansa Parekh from the popular TV show franchise, Khichdi. However, the actress has also enamoured the audience with her performance in films like Masoom, Bazaar, Wake Up Sid and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela among many others. She had made her big screen debut with Shyam Benegal’s 1981 crime-drama Kalyug, which had also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Film. However, did you know Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer had played an important role in Supriya’s casting in the film?

Yes, you read that right! For this week’s Flashback Friday, Supriya Pathak exclusively reveals how she bagged the Shashi Kapoor produced Kalyug. “I don’t know what exactly must have happened, but yes it was Shashi ji and Jennifer who had seen me in that play that I performed at Prithvi, and they thought I would be correct for the role. So I think it was through them that I did meet Shyam ji. I met Jennifer at Prithivi and she said that you go and meet Shyam, so I am taking it as that must be the case. Though I never verified it really, but I believe that,” the actress smiles.

The play in question here is Biwiyon Ka Madersa. “It’s the adaptation of Molière’s The School for Wives. It’s a very cute little play, where I essayed a very young wife of an old man. It's a comedy. So I think that must have given the base of what they wanted me in Kalyug (for),” Supriya adds.

Kalyug was a multi-starrer and featured Shashi Kapoor, , Raj Babbar, Anant Nag, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Reema Lagoo, AK Hangal, Amrish Puri and Om Puri.

Also Read | La Familia: Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal remembers his superstar father: Sundays were spent with family only

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×