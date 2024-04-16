10 best Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies highlighting their acting prowess
Presented below is the list of best Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies to celebrate their filmography together. Have a look!
The on-screen pair of Amitabh Bachchan and late Shashi Kapoor has always been one of the favorites for entertainment lovers. Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies never feel old no matter how many times you watch them. From Silsila, Deewaar to Kaala Patthar, their movies are rich in characterizations, dialogue, music, and acting. As we celebrate their filmography together, let’s revisit some of their best movies.
Here are 10 best Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies that never feel old
1. Silsila
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Raj Bharti, Jagdish Raaj, Manek, Vikas Ad, Sudha Chopra, Jagdish Raj, Vikas Anand, Ranvir Raj
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Family
- Release year: 1981
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Silsila is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies of all time. Co-starring Rekha and Jaya Bachchan, the film’s story follows Amit sacrificing his love and getting married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancee. However, when fate brings him face-to-face with his former flame, he decides to give in to his desires.
2. Deewaar
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Manmohan Krishna, Madan Puri, Iftekhar, Satyendra Kapoor, Sudhir, Jagdish Raj, Raj Kishore, Yunus Parvez, Mohan Sherry, Alankar Joshi, Raju Shrestha
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 1975
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Deewaar, haunted by their past, Vijay embraces a life of crime, while his younger brother, Ravi, takes the path of an honest police officer. Fate intertwines their destinies as Ravi is assigned to apprehend Vijay, setting the stage for a dramatic conflict between the two.
3. Kabhi Kabhie
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Family
- Release year: 1976
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Kabhi Kabhie, we see Amit and Pooja engaging in love with each other. However, their parents are against their love relationship. Hence, they decide to marry as per their parents' wishes. But things take a turn when they meet again after many years. Kabhi Kabhie is one of the most famous movies with gripping storyline.
4. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan
- Cast: Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Prem Nath
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance
- Release year: 1974
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, we see that after his father's retirement, Bharat is entrusted with looking after his family. Bharat is a graduate, but he is unable to secure a job. This is the story of Bharat trying to keep his family together.
5. Trishul
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 1978
- Where to watch: ZEE5
In Trishul, When Raj's mother refuses to allow her son to marry Shanti, he accedes to her wishes and leaves her despite her pregnancy. After many years, Shanti's son Vijay returns to his father's family to avenge his mother.
6. Kaala Patthar
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 1979
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kaala Patthar follows: Branded a coward for abandoning his ship full of 300 passengers, Captain Vijay Pal Singh began working in a remote coal mine, poorly equipped, without adequate medical supplies or proper facilities. When the miners and their families face a disaster, when water endangers the lives of 400 people in a mining tunnel, will Vijay rise to the occasion or will he abandon ship again?
7. Suhaag
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Parveen Babi, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan
- Director: Manmohan Desai
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance
- Release year: 1979
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Suhaag, two brothers were separated at birth. One was raised by her mother, who was abandoned by her husband, and the other was kidnapped and sold to a bootlegger. They reunite as adults to fight their father's enemy.
8. Do Aur Do Paanch
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Kader Khan
- Director: Rakesh Kumar
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 1980
- Where to watch: ZEE5
In Do Aur Do Paanch, rival thieves Sunil and Vijay have an affinity for the same target, which gets them into trouble. They face a huge challenge when they try to hold the same child for a huge ransom.
9. Shaan
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha
- Director: Ramesh Sippy
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 1980
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Shaan, a hard working police officer Shiva Kumar lives with his wife, his son and two wayward brothers. When he is killed, Ravi and Vijay abandon their wanderings to find their brother's killer, to avenge his death.
10. Namak Halaal
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Om Prakash, Ranjeet
- Director: Prakash Mehra
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release year: 1982
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Namak Halaal, a man moves to the city to make his own life and takes a job in a hotel. He befriends the very man his mother raised as her own son, after leaving him to be raised by his grandfather. This is the best Amitabh Bahchan and Shashi Kapoor comedy movie.
As you get the list of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies, start binge-watching to revisit the golden time of their era.
