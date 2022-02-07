Hindi Box Office getting back to life; Badhaai Do, Gangubai, Jhund, Bachchan Pandey, Attack & more give hope

After a dry spell at the box-office for 45 days, the Hindi Box Office is finally getting back to life this Friday with the release of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar fronted Badhaai Do. While it isn’t a film that’s expected to set the cash registers ringing in a big way, it’s a small step to pave the way for bigger films in the following weeks. Basically, Badhaai Do would end up being the first Hindi film to hit the big screen post the release of 83’ on December 24.

The film would face a clash in the Hindi belts with Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, however, both cater to a different segment of audience, and both the films are basically testing waters at the ticket window. None is expecting big returns from the two, and the move has been seen as an attempt to provide content to the cine-owners. Two weeks later, comes Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt. It’s this period drama that's coming with big hopes and the discussions are already heating up in the trade with regards to the opening day predictions. The numbers are being thrown up for discussions ranging from Rs 6 crore to 16 crore, and we expect the first day biz of this film to land somewhere in between the above mentioned range. There's also Boney Kapoor's Valimai with Ajith Kumar which releases on Thursday, February 24 across the Hindi belts too.

Gangubai will be followed by Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, with Amitabh Bachchan in lead. It’s a film that would depend on the audience's word of mouth, and with Nagraj Manjule at the helm of affairs with the Big B, one can expect things to blow up in a big way in Maharashtra if the content is on par with what Manjule has done in the past. The sports drama will be followed by Prabhas’ love story, Radhe Shyam, on March 11.

Then comes the Akshay Kumar biggie, Bachchan Pandey. Our sources are raving about the film and it’s trailer expecting it to be a box-office blast. It has apparently turned out to be a complete entertainer, with the right dose of action, drama, comedy and emotions. Bachchan Pandey will be followed by the SS Rajamouli beast, RRR with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan on March 25. Then comes John Abraham’s much awaited Attack, which is yet again a film that might surprise one and all at the box-office. The teaser gave us a glimpse into the sleek world of this actioner, and one awaits the trailer to give a clearer picture.

The industry is now waiting for the makers to announce the date of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey – and we hear the team is contemplating on multiple options. While a solo release seems unlikely, we hear, the team is eyeing a March 2022 release. An official announcement shall be made by the mid February. The plethora of releases has provided some hope to the film industry and its now about getting back on track. 2 to 3 successes among all the Bollywood films in the next 3 months will suggest a sign of revival as so far, Sooryavanshi is the lone warrior in the zone of successful films in the pandemic times. The hopes are pinned on Gangubai, Jhund, and Bachchan Pandey to find a place in the list of successful Bollywood films. It’s all wait and watch till then

