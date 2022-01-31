Indian box office release calendar shaping up again; RRR, Valimai, Shamshera & others set release plans
Advertisement
Once again the CoVID curve is moving downward and the restrictions in place on cinemas are being eased out in various parts of the country. The box office release calendar has again started to take shape, with significant movement happening today. There were few official announcements made public while many release confirmations were made in trade, official announcements will be made in the coming days.
Among the official announcements, RRR was the first one to put a date. Last week makers of the film shared their plans to release the film on either March 11th or April 28th. Today March 25th was finalised by the team avoiding a clash with Puneeth Raj Kumar’s last film James releasing posthumously on 17th March. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak makers announced their plans to release the film on either February 25th or April 1st, the latter being more likely. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vari Paata is slated to release on May 12th.
Following is the list of what looks like a confirmed or almost confirmed release schedule for the coming months. Some of these dates are tentative and are subject to change due to several factors as the case may be.
February
4th - Veeramae Vaagai Soodum
11th - Badhai Do, Khiladi
24th - Valimai
25th - Gangubai Kathiawadi
March
3rd - The Batman
10th - Etharkkum Thunindhavan
11th - Radhe Shyam (Tentative)
17th - James
18th - Bachchan Pandey
25th - RRR
Jersey
April
1st - Bheemla Nayak (Feb 25 also possible), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
14th - Laal Singh Chaddha, KGF: Chapter 2, Beast
28th - F3
29th - Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34
Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Tentative)
May
6th - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
12th - Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Prithviraj, Shamshera (Tentative)
Box office in India has suffered badly in the last two years. It has been an everlasting cycle of some hope of normalcy returning followed by disruptions. Here’s hoping we are over this nightmare *fingers crossed*.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!