Indian box office release calendar shaping up again; RRR, Valimai, Shamshera & others set release plans

Once again the CoVID curve is moving downward and the restrictions in place on cinemas are being eased out in various parts of the country. The box office release calendar has again started to take shape, with significant movement happening today. There were few official announcements made public while many release confirmations were made in trade, official announcements will be made in the coming days.

Among the official announcements, RRR was the first one to put a date. Last week makers of the film shared their plans to release the film on either March 11th or April 28th. Today March 25th was finalised by the team avoiding a clash with Puneeth Raj Kumar’s last film James releasing posthumously on 17th March. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak makers announced their plans to release the film on either February 25th or April 1st, the latter being more likely. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vari Paata is slated to release on May 12th.

Following is the list of what looks like a confirmed or almost confirmed release schedule for the coming months. Some of these dates are tentative and are subject to change due to several factors as the case may be.

February

4th - Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

11th - Badhai Do, Khiladi

24th - Valimai

25th - Gangubai Kathiawadi

March

3rd - The Batman

10th - Etharkkum Thunindhavan

11th - Radhe Shyam (Tentative)

17th - James

18th - Bachchan Pandey

25th - RRR

Jersey

April

1st - Bheemla Nayak (Feb 25 also possible), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

14th - Laal Singh Chaddha, KGF: Chapter 2, Beast

28th - F3

29th - Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Tentative)

May

6th - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

12th - Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Prithviraj, Shamshera (Tentative)