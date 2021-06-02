Lawyer Ramesh Tripathi on alleged rape, molestation plaint against 9 men: She's receiving threatening messages

The lawyer also added that they will wait till tomorrow, and if no action is taken against the accused then he will approach the higher authorities.

Content Warning: This article includes references to rape, sexual harassment, and trauma.

It was recently reported in Mid Day that an FIR had been registered earlier last month by a model-turned-independent artist and a songwriter at the Bandra police station. The FIR has been filed in connection with a complaint of alleged rape and molestation, and nine high-profile people have been booked in the case. Reportedly, among the accused named in the FIR include actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, Founder of Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, and T-Series’ Krishan Kumar.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla on Monday, Kumar and Julian had denied the claim. Bhagnani and Blah were unavailable for comments. Now, sharing an update on the matter, the woman’s Lawyer Ramesh Tripathi says, “Today I approached the concerned IO (Investigating Officer) to take the steps, means arrest the accused person so he told me that he will take the action against the accused person tomorrow. We will wait till tomorrow, if he will not take the action then I'll take the press conference and I’ll approach to the higher authorities.”

He further adds, “One more thing, some of the accused persons are indirectly threatening her to withdraw the FIR and settle the issue. One of the accused has threatened her, abused her and has sent threatening messages too, so we have filed a complaint against that also.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

