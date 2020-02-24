Mr. India 2 EXCLUSIVE: Teaser with Ranveer Singh got delayed from January 26 because of THIS reason?

Well, it looks like there is a lot that is going to be spoken about Mr. India 2 before it sees the light of the day, and now, here's what we know about the Ranveer Singh starrer.

The 1987 classic Mr. India, starring Anil Kapoor, late , and Amrish Puri is definitely a film that makes it to the top every single time, and while it has been all these years, it still makes us pause and watch when it is playing on the television screens. And now, reports about a spin-off of the film happening soon have been doing the rounds, and we just couldn't be happier, because every 90's kids and everyone else has wanted to live life with that watch that makes you invisible.

Reports about Ali Abbas Zafar helming the movie are out and in fact, the movie is currently in its pre-production stage and has in talks for playing the lead role. And while that is definitely an exciting piece of news to hear, what we now hear is that a teaser of Mr. India with Ranveer Singh in the titular role and an ending with the famous dialogue Mogambo Khush Hua on a blank screen was supposed to release on January 26, 2020, however, it did not.

And now, according to the sources, Boney Kapoor has apparently sold the negative rights of the film to Zee and when he found out about it, he requested for holding onto it for a while. And now, what we hear is that the producer has requested Zee to credit him as a co-producer of the film. However, despite all the reports, rest assured, Mr. India is going to be made.

