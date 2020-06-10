Nawazuddin Siddiqui's SHOCKING take on casting couch & #MeToo: People who don't get work blame the industry

While several actors have come out in support of the #MeToo movement, Nawaz has a different standpoint on the same. He feels the 'industry is the safest place to work in' and people abuse it for their own vested interests. Watch the full video inside.

Nwazuddin Siddiqui has clearly battled against all odds to reach the position where he is today. From playing background roles as a junior artiste to leading a film, he's definitely come a long way, but not without his fair share of struggle. But along with all the illa that he'e battled, there are other social ills that plague the society at large - sexual harassment, bullying and exploitation of individuals - both men and women.

When we had a chat with Nawaz last year during the promotions of Motichoor Chaknachoor, we decided to ask him about his opinion on the dreaded casting couch, that's unfortunately a reality in the film fraternity and several other fields. He asserts in the negative, "It has never happened to me. Jitna industry ko badnaam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai woh galat hai. Yeh pata nahi media ka ek chalan sa ho gaya hai ki saari buraiya hai woh industry mein dhoond rahi hai. just for breaking news. You'll hear of more corruption in other departments. I don't understand all this."

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece Sasha: When I told Nawaz about chacha torturing me, he didn’t trust me

He further continued defending and said, "Industry is the safest place, yeh badnaam karne ki koshish chhod dijiye. Yaha pe jinki aukaat nahi hoti hai woh bhi established ho jaate hai. People who have dreams, khud ki khujli hoti hai, this industry fulfills it all. Even after that, people abuse the industry. Isse badi ehsaan faramoshi kya ho sakti hai." Not just that, Nawaz passed a rather shocking statement at Bollywood's #MeToo movement which came about and exposed several industrywallahs and how they had been exploiting people in the pretext of work. While most actors have come out in support of the movement and showed solidarity, despite it losing steam eventually, Nawaz has a completely different take on it. "Everyone thinks they are talented. This industry is beautiful because it also makes a non talented person into a star. One should come with a lot of training. There needs to be something extraordinary in you. Then kaam nahi hoga toh gaaliyan denge industry ko. Jin logon ko kaam nahi hota, woh duniya bhar ke ilzaam lagate hai industry pe, duniya bhar ke movement nikalte hai phir." Guess, Nawaz, like many others, believe that the #MeToo movement was just another sham to 'ridicule, bully and abuse' the industry and its folks. We would like to know your take on the same. Share them with us in comments below.

But before that, watch the video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×