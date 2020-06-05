EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece Sasha: When I told Nawaz about chacha torturing me, he didn’t trust me

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece Sasha Siddiqui opened up about being molested by her uncle, Minazuddin Siddiqui from the tender age of 9. She even shared how the actor Nawazuddin refused to believe in her when she first complained about his brother to him.

Over the past few weeks, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines due to various reasons. His wife Aaliya filed for a divorce from the actor and opened up about being tortured by his family. However, in a shocking turn of events, Nawaz’s niece Sasha Siddiqui accused her uncle and Nawaz’s brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of harassing her and touching her inappropriately since she was a young girl of 9. She even alleged that Minaz used to hit her if she resisted his touch.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sasha went ahead and revealed what happened to her when she complained about it to Nawazuddin. She mentioned that she was very young when all this started happening with her. Sasha said that when she first opened up about Minazuddin molesting her to Nawaz, the actor refused to believe her. She mentioned that the actor told her that his brother could never do something like this and that she is probably using movie dialogues. She even added that Nawaz told her that she could be wrong as well.

When she first opened up about harassment by Minaz to Nawaz, Sasha revealed what he said. She said, “When I told bade papa (Nawaz) about the molestation, I was very young back then. My parents had stopped me from going to school. When I told bade papa about it, he asked me, ‘what you want to do now?’ I told him that I’m mentally and physically being tortured. But, bade papa reacted and asked me about the film I was watching that was prompting me to use such dialogues. He further refused to trust me and told me that nothing like this can happen. He told me 'He is my brother. He cannot do such things.' Furthermore, he told me that maybe I was the wrong person here.”

She further added that she thought Nawazuddin belonged to a different society where women are respected and that he would believe her. However, Sasha revealed that Nawaz did not trust her. She said, “Bade papa said that he is my brother and your chacha. How can you accuse him of such things?” Further she mentioned that when she went ahead and registered the FIR, she got a call from Nawazuddin and he indirectly told her to revoke her complaint and not to pursue the case further. She said, “I got a call from Nawaz bade papa a day back, when I registered a complaint. He indirectly told me to take my case back. And that if I need anything, I can take his number and ask him.” She said that she is being pressured to take the case back.

Meanwhile, the actor has not yet commented on the matter. His brother, Samas Nawab Siddiqui tweeted about the matter and claimed that Sasha’s accusations are fake. He did not take her name in the tweets but mentioned that truth will be uncovered with time.

