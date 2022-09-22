Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: ‘Want them to have the privilege of living their dreams’; EXCLUSIVE
In her short film Good Morning, Neha Dhupia plays the role of Anagha, who wants the best for her children.
Good Morning, starring Neha Dhupia in the lead role, is one of the gripping short films that released today as a part of Amazon MiniTV’s ‘Mini Movie Festival’. Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, Good Morning is a 14-minute film that revolves around Anagha, a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law, who simultaneously juggles her personal life with two kids, and a high-pressure job. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia talked about her character Anagha, and whether she shares any similarities with her in real life.
The trailer of Good Morning shows Neha Dhupia advising her daughter to ‘strive for perfection’ and score full marks in her exams. When asked Neha if she expects such perfection in her real life as well, the actress told Pinkvilla that she doesn’t believe happiness lies in academic excellence, or one’s grades. She also shared that she and Angad Bedi want to raise their kids- daughter Mehr and son Guriq- such that they have the freedom to make their own choices, and follow their dreams. “Why do we do things that are perfect? We wanna make sure we are happy! I don’t think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades. Happiness lies in just being good, doing good, having a great value system.”
She further added, “That’s the value system we want to give our children as well. Being able to have the freedom to make a choice, to dream, and then follow that dream. And that’s what we’re raising our children with. Both Angad and I are not the finest when it comes to diving into books and academics. But we’re most definitely a clear example of living our dreams. If our children get to have the privilege of the latter, we’re totally okay with that,” said Neha.
Speaking about her role in Good Morning, the actress shared, “I went into playing this character soon after giving birth to Guriq. So I was feeling a lot more emotional and full-up at that point.”
Good Morning is now available to stream on Amazon miniTV for free through Amazon’s shopping app.
