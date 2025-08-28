Param Sundari Box Office Preview: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on the Dinesh Vijan-produced Param Sundari directed by Tushar Jalota. The romantic comedy is all set to hit the big screen on August 29, 2025 with a good interest in the cinema-going audience with the song ‘Pardesiya’ gaining strong traction. The romantic comedy has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Param Sundari is seeing an all India release by Pen Marudhar, and the distributor is looking to bring the film on about 2700 screens with 8000 plus shows in India. The advance bookings for Param Sundari opened partially on Tuesday morning, with full-fledged bookings kick-starting from the same evening.

As on Thursday at 3 PM, Param Sundari has sold around 20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film will be looking to double up from here by mid-night. The apt comparison for Param Sundari is another Maddock Film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had sold around 17,000 tickets at 3 PM, and closed with final pre-sale of 33,000 tickets in the chains. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film could be around the 40,000 tickets mark in the chains, closing around 20 percent more than the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Given the advance booking trends, the first day business of Param Sundari is expected to be in the range of Rs 8.00 crore to Rs 9.00 crore, which is a very good result for a film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, that too in the romantic space. The first day of Param Sundari yet again puts the focus on how one hit song in the music album, true to the world of the film, can create an excitement in the target audience.

From a start around the Rs 8.50 crore mark, Param Sundari will be aiming to see a spike in business on Saturday and Sunday, taking the opening weekend biz in the north of Rs 30 crore. From Saturday jump and Monday hold will boil down to the audience report, as a positive word of mouth could give us another success in the romantic space much like other Maddock Films in the genre like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

