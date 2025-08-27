Param Sundari Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom com sells 12,000 tickets in National Chains

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The advance booking was opened yesterday. Let's take a look at how it's doing.

Param Sundari records 12,000 admits in top national chains

As of 11 PM (August 27), Param Sundari sold over 12,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. It is a decent pre-sales to start with. The romantic comedy drama, helmed by Tushar Jalota, is expected to gain momentum from tomorrow and is likely to close its advance booking around 40,000 admissions.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Param Sundari has generated a good buzz among the audience, thanks to its sensational music track, Pardesiya, sung by Sonu Nigam. The other promotional assets have also been well-received by the masses. However, the lead pair has not promoted the movie much with media interviews and public appearances.

Param Sundari set to open with Rs 8 crore, to aim for a solid weekend

As per the current trends and Pinkvilla predicts, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set for a good opening at the box office. The romantic comedy, revolving around two individuals from different states, is likely to take an encouraging start, earning between Rs 7 crore and Rs 8 crore net.

The fate of Param Sundari will heavily depend on its word-of-mouth and initial audience reactions. If the movie receives a superlative reception, it will be reflected in the ticket sales. Since there is little competition, the Maddock venture should reap all the benefits and aim for a solid weekend at the box office.

The production house is known for 'dark horses' who eventually become big blockbusters. It will be interesting to see whether Param Sundari can continue the tradition following Stree 2 and Chhaava.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

