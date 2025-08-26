Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day Hindi net box office of Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and more in India

With War 2 and Coolie nearing the end of their respective underwhelming theatrical runs, though Coolie managed very respectable business overall, the focus now shifts to upcoming Indian films. A compelling lineup of movies with extensive Hindi releases is set to hit theatres in the coming months, starting with Param Sundari. Pinkvilla analyzes the opening day prospects of these films, predicting their India net Hindi collections for the opening day only. Films like Kantara 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 have been excluded due to the absence of promotional material to base predictions on.

Pinkvilla Predicts the Opening Day Of Upcoming Films:

1. Param Sundari: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 11.00 Crore (Release Date: August 29, 2025)

Maddock’s Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is poised for a strong Rs 10 crore net opening. The music has resonated well, and the trailer has been positively received. The film has one week to maximize its business before new releases compete for screens in the second week. Fortunately, Param Sundari faces little competition for screens in week 1, as holdover releases have not lived up to their hype.

2. Baaghi 4: Rs 8.00 Crore to Rs 9.00 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, promises high-octane action, based on its trailer. However, the trailer’s appeal may not connect with all audiences. The tone differs from previous Baaghi films, and the franchise has been on a declining trend as well. We predict an opening of Rs 8 - 9 crore. It is reasonable given Tiger Shroff’s recent track record, but modest compared to the adjusted opening day collections of Baaghi 2 (Rs 45 crore) and Baaghi 3 (Rs 30 crore). The film’s long-term success will depend on its content and word-of-mouth.

3. The Bengal Files: Rs 2.50 Crore to Rs 3.00 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Vivek Agnihotri returns with another hard-hitting drama, The Bengal Files. The trailer has sparked significant online buzz, though opinions are divided due to the film’s provocative content. Releasing alongside Baaghi 4 and Conjuring Last Rites, it is expected to open at Rs 2.50 - 3 crore. Positive word-of-mouth could drive growth post-opening.

4. Jolly LLB 3: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22.00 Crore (Release Date: September 19, 2025)

Akshay Kumar has had a mixed 2025, with Sky Force earning critical praise but underperforming, Kesari 2 doing decent business with good reception, and Housefull 5 achieving average box office results despite poor reviews. Now, Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi and directed by Subhash Kapoor, has strong potential for both commercial success and critical acclaim. Based on engaging promos, we predict an opening of Rs 20 - 22 crore, one of Akshay’s biggest openers. It could become his highest-grossing film, excluding 2.0, where he played a supporting role.

5. Thama: Rs 24.00 Crore to Rs 26.00 Crore (Release Date: October 17, 2025)

Maddock Films has secured the Diwali slot for Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The first promo is promising, generating strong buzz. We predict an opening of around Rs 25 crore on Govardhan Pooja day, a solid start for the cast involved. Positive word-of-mouth could make it another major hit for Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. It is clashing with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, but both the films target different audiences.

6. 120 Bahadur: Rs 3.00 Crore to Rs 4.00 Crore (Release Date: November 21, 2025)

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, could be the dark horse of 2025. The first promo was well-received, but the lack of a major star may limit its opening to Rs 3 - 4 crore net in India. Strong word-of-mouth could drive growth and lead to solid box office performance.

7. Dhurandhar: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22.00 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Ranveer Singh, in Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture, is set to deliver a strong Rs 20 - 22 crore opening. The first promo received universal acclaim from trade and audiences. If word-of-mouth is positive, the film could surpass Rs 300 crore in India net collections, despite clashing with The Raja Saab, and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled action-thriller. The film’s high budget makes recoveries challenging, but a strong performance could boost Ranveer’s marketability for future projects like Don 3.

8. The Raja Saab: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 12.00 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Riding high on recent successes, Prabhas aims to elevate his stardom with The Raja Saab. While it may not be his biggest film, a strong box office performance could solidify his position, given his upcoming slate of major projects. The Hindi net opening is projected at Rs 10 - 12 crore, comparable to Salaar, which opened modestly but trended well to exceed Rs 150 crore net.

The Day 1 India Box Office Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under

Sr. No Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction 1 August 29 Param Sundari Rs 10.00 - Rs 11.00 crore 2 September 5 Baaghi 4 Rs 8.00 - Rs 9.00 crore 3 September 5 The Bengal Files Rs 2.50 - Rs 3.00 crore 4 September 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore 5 October 17 Thama Rs 24.00 - Rs 26.00 crore 6 November 21 120 Bahadur Rs 3.00 - Rs 4.00 crore 7 December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore 8 December 5 The Raja Saab Rs 10.00 - Rs 12.00 crore

Note: Predictions for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Nishaanchi will be provided closer to their release dates.

