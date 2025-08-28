Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer surpasses 300cr in India

Coolie grossed around Rs. 5.25 crore on its second Wednesday in India. The film benefited from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, seeing an uptick in the collections. With this, the film has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark domestically, becoming only the third Rajinikanth starrer and the seventh Kollywood film overall to hit the triple century milestone.

After 14 days in release, the domestic total stands at Rs. 304 crore, while overseas markets have contributed another Rs. 172 crore (USD 19.65 million). This brings the worldwide gross to Rs. 476 crore approx.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 261.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 303.50 cr.

Coolie has grossed around Rs. 133.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and is on course to finish over/under Rs. 140 crore. While in absolute terms, these are strong numbers, the bigger films nowadays are pushing closer to, or even crossing, the Rs. 200 crore mark in the state. Furthermore, the previous two films of director Lokesh were record grossers in the state. In that context, they feel kind of underwhelming.

Elsewhere, the Telugu states have done well with over Rs. 65 crore so far. Although the distributor here will be incurring significant losses, that’s down to the irrational premium price at which the film was purchased. Karnataka and Kerala could have also done better, with Kerala in particular underperforming, finishing at less than half of what Jailer collected.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows: