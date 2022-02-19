Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Ajay Devgn chalks a 2 film plan; Sanya Malhotra in The Great Indian Kitchen

Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer goes on floors

Pinkvilla had recently reported that R Balki’s Ghoomer is being shot in Panchgani, and Amitabh Bachchan will make a special appearance in this much awaited film. This will reunite Big B and Balki after Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka and Pad Man. This movie, which kickstarted earlier this month, also features Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, and we now have more updates on their characters. Pinkvilla has learnt that the duo are paired opposite each other in this Abhishek Bachchan starrer. There is a beautiful romantic angle that revolves around Angad and Saiyami.

Read More: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-abhishek-bachchan-s-ghoomer-be-shot-pune-next-week-angad-bedi-saiyami-paired-together-1026775

Ajay Devgn to juggle between Drishyam 2 and Kaithi Remake

Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has an interesting line up of projects, including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajesh Mapuskar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and his own directorial Runway 34, which is headlined by him, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Pinkvilla now has an update on another Ajay Devgn starrer. We have learnt that he along with Tabu will shoot for Dharmendra Sharma’s Hindi remake of Kaithi from this week. After wrapping up the first schedule of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will dive straight into the Kaithi remake. It's a small schedule that will be filmed in Navi Mumbai. Tabu will be a part of this schedule too.

Read More: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ajay-devgn-tabu-shoot-kaithi-remake-week-juggle-it-drishyam-2-1025944

A traditional wedding for Vikrant & Sheetal

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on February 14. The couple opted for a registered marriage, which took place at their Versova residence last evening. Soon after the duo along with their families and close friends got together to celebrate the union. We have now learnt that Vikrant and Sheetal will also be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony this week, preparations for which have already begun. Vikrant and Sheetal will get married in a traditional ceremony on February 18 at his village.

Read More: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-vikrant-massey-and-sheetal-thakur-get-married-traditional-ceremony-feb-18-deets-inside-1024251

Sanya Malhotra comes on board The Great Indian Kitchen Remake

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen is gearing up for a Hindi remake soon. We informed our readers that Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the rights with Arati Kadav, who helmed the Netflix original Cargo, on board as the director. And now, we have another exclusive update on this film. Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers are in advanced talks with Sanya Malhotra to come on board this drama. There were multiple producers in the race to bag remake rights of The Great Indian Kitchen and it’s after great competition that Harman and Vicky bagged the rights.

Read More: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-sanya-malhotra-talks-play-lead-great-indian-kitchen-remake-floors-may-1025075

Sobhita Dhulipala in The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur

The Night Manager remake kicked off recently in Sri Lanka with Aditya Roy Kapur stepping into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes from the original. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi and will premiere later this year on Hotstar. While Anil Kapoor plays a character similar to Hugh Laurie from the original, little has been spoken about the female lead of this espionage. According to our sources, Sobhita Dhulipala has come on board to play the female lead of The Night Manager.

Read More: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-sobhita-dhulipala-joins-aditya-roy-kapur-night-manger-remake-1023410