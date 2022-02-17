EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn & Tabu to shoot for Kaithi remake from this week; To juggle it with Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has an interesting line up of projects, including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajesh Mapuskar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and his own directorial Runway 34, which is headlined by him, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Pinkvilla now has an update on another Ajay Devgn starrer. We have learnt that he along with Tabu will shoot for Dharmendra Sharma’s Hindi remake of Kaithi from this week.

“After wrapping up the first schedule of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will dive straight into the Kaithi remake. It's a small schedule that will be filmed in Navi Mumbai. Tabu will be a part of this schedule too. He will be juggling between Drishyam 2 and Kaithi remake for now,” informs a source close to the development. A small portion of Kaithi remake was reportedly filmed in January too.

Meanwhile, talking about Drishyam 2 in a statement released earlier today, the actor stated, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters.”

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn also has Raid 2 and Singham 3 in his kitty, which he is expected to start shooting for this year. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

