EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra in talks to play the lead in The Great Indian Kitchen Remake – On floors in May

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen is gearing up for a Hindi remake soon. We informed our readers that Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the rights with Arati Kadav, who helmed the Netflix original Cargo, on board as the director. And now, we have another exclusive update on this film.

Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers are in advanced talks with Sanya Malhotra to come on board this drama. “There were multiple producers in the race to bag remake rights of The Great Indian Kitchen and it’s after great competition that Harman and Vicky bagged the rights. The duo has been clear on getting a credible cast associated with the film and after rounds of discussions, they got in a conversation with Sanya Malhotra,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Sanya is a fan of the original and has shown keen interest to be a part of this project. “The talks are in the advanced stage and everything is expected to be on paper in a fortnight. The makers are targeting to take the film on floors by May, with a start to finish schedule," the source added. The team will decide on the medium of release once the shoot is wrapped up.

Much like the original, even this one will be titled The Great Indian Kitchen. The Great Indian Kitchen tells the story of a newlywed woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The film received universal critical acclaim and won Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we get more updates on the casting of The Great Indian Kitchen soon.

