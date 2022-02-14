EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala joins Aditya Roy Kapur in the Night Manger remake

The Night Manager remake kicked off recently in Sri Lanka with Aditya Roy Kapur stepping into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes from the original. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi and will premiere later this year on Hotstar. While Anil Kapoor plays a character similar to Hugh Laurie from the original, little has been spoken about the female lead of this espionage. According to our sources, Sobhita Dhulipala has come on board to play the female lead of The Night Manager.

“The makers were on the look out for a seasoned actor to play Olivia Colman from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now. In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in the conversations to do the series. While the casting of men have taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as female lead,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, The Night Manager was first conceptualised with Hrithik Roshan in the lead, however, the actor eventually backed off the project due to date issues and it was Aditya Roy Kapur to take the baton forward. Right after, they locked Anil Kapoor to play another key role and got things rolling. The six episode limited series will be shot at multiple exotic locations including the indoor setups and be wrapped up by summer for a late 2022 premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

It's among the most anticipated series of the year, more so because the BBC original is considered to be one of the best in the espionage space. It had received over 36 nominations and won seven including three at the Golden Globe Awards. Talking of Sobhita, the actress will soon be seen in the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan, an epic which will see a Pan Indian release. She also has Major and the Indo American film, Monkey Man under her kitty.

Talking of Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor is gearing up for the release of Om: The Battle Within this summer followed by the official remake of Thadam. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

