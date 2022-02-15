EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to get married in a traditional ceremony on Feb 18; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on February 14. The couple opted for a registered marriage, which took place at their Versova residence last evening. Soon after the duo along with their families and close friends got together to celebrate the union. We have now learnt that Vikrant and Sheetal will also be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony this week, preparations for which have already begun.

“Vikrant and Sheetal will get married in a traditional ceremony on February 18 at his village. It will be an intimate gathering with the couple’s close ones in attendance. They will make the news official soon after their marriage on Friday,” informs a source in the know. Reportedly, Vikrant and Sheetal had got engaged in 2019, and since then the couple has posted many images with each other on their social media accounts.

In June 2020, Vikrant had even penned a beautiful note for Sheetal on Instagram. “Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life,” the Dil Dhadakne Do actor had written.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also getting married on February 21. They too have opted for a registered marriage.

Also Read | Aamir Khan pushes Laal Singh Chaddha's release date to 11 August; Prabhas' Adipurush release moved