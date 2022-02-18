EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer to be shot in Pune from next week; Angad Bedi & Saiyami paired together

Pinkvilla had recently reported that R Balki’s Ghoomer is being shot in Panchgani, and Amitabh Bachchan will make a special appearance in this much awaited film. This will reunite Big B and Balki after Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka and Pad Man. This movie, which kickstarted earlier this month, also features Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, and we now have more updates on their characters. Pinkvilla has learnt that the duo are paired opposite each other in this Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

“There is a beautiful romantic angle that revolves around Angad and Saiyami, and how their relationship goes through multiple phases during the narrative. Angad’s character is very different from what he has played in the past. This is also the first time that Angad and Saiyami are working together. They finished shooting for the Panchgani schedule recently, and will begin the following one in Pune from next week,” informs a source in the know.

While Angad and Senior Bachchan have earlier worked together in Shoojit Sircar backed 2016 film, Pink, this is the first time he is collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan. Besides Abhishek, Angad and Saiyami, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Abhishek had announced the commencement of the film on his Instagram account on February 5. “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर. Now spinning,” he had written.

Angad was last seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor, and in filmmaker Akshay Choubey’s crime-thriller web series, Mum Bhai.

