Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Mehendi, chooda ceremony done; Phone policy revealed

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Kiara Advani's traditional Mehendi took place today and the diva is now a free bird for her Sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. We also heard that her chooda ceremony was performed during the function in the presence of near and dear ones. A day before, February 5 was nothing less than a glamorous soiree for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who spent time dancing and making memories with their family members at a private party.

Meanwhile, the wedding venue is overflowing with oomph and glitter as the guests have started reaching for the wedding, which will take place tomorrow in evening, followed by a reception at night. A little bird told us that all the events and pre-wedding ceremonies are happening in the company of some of their immediate family and closest friends like Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ambanis and others. Even the team members and crew have been asked to be off the phone during the preps and are not allowed to be a part of any wedding event.