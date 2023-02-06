Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Mehendi, chooda ceremony done; Phone policy revealed
A day before, February 5, was nothing less than a glamorous soiree for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who spent enough time with their family.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Kiara Advani's traditional Mehendi took place today and the diva is now a free bird for her Sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. We also heard that her chooda ceremony was performed during the function in the presence of near and dear ones. A day before, February 5 was nothing less than a glamorous soiree for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who spent time dancing and making memories with their family members at a private party.
Meanwhile, the wedding venue is overflowing with oomph and glitter as the guests have started reaching for the wedding, which will take place tomorrow in evening, followed by a reception at night. A little bird told us that all the events and pre-wedding ceremonies are happening in the company of some of their immediate family and closest friends like Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ambanis and others. Even the team members and crew have been asked to be off the phone during the preps and are not allowed to be a part of any wedding event.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will surely make for a perfect groom and bride and their fans won't stop swooning once the cute pictures of the happy couple are out tomorrow. Sid and Kiara will tie the knot tomorrow, February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's love story
From holidaying in South Africa and other places to spending their New Year’s together, Sid and Kiara turned enough heads with their oh-so-beautiful photos. They never confirmed their relationship but their photos and adorable gestures toward each other were enough to prove they are much in love. They met each other first at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories and eventually got close during the shooting of their first film together Shershaah.
Kiara revealed the same on Koffee with Karan Season 7. She said, "We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night."
