Stree 2 EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor calls Aashiqui 2's Aarohi her 'special character'; says 'The way she loves is incredible'

Shraddha Kapoor marked her debut with a brief role in Teen Patti (2010), followed by her first leading role in Luv Ka The End, a year later. Shraddha received her breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2 in which she was paired with Aditya Roy Kapur. Her character, Aarohi Keshav Shirke in the 2012 romantic musical became quite popular during its release. The Stree 2 actress recently reminisced about playing Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 while calling it a "special character" in her career.

During the latest Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shraddha Kapoor, who was promoting Stree 2, was quizzed to name her favorite character and explain why she likes it. Shraddha called Aarohi a "very special character" of her life.

"Aashiqui (2) is a very special film in itself for me. She (Aarohi) had all those qualities that I would also want to have in myself. The way she loves is incredible. The capacity she has to love is incredible and she loves so purely," the actress said. Shraddha shared that she is inspired by her character, Aarohi, in real life.

While interacting with the audience, Shraddha Kapoor invited a female fan to share the stage with her. "She wants to sing yaar! Let's sing together," the actress says. Both of them crooned Chahun Main Ya Naa, the popular track from Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha also mentioned playing Haseena Parkar in the 2017 movie of the same name. The Aashiqui 2 actress shared that she enjoyed playing Haseena's role in the film. For the uninitiated, her role was based on the underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar.

Shraddha expressed that the film, Haseena Parkar didn't receive recognition during its theatrical release and added that it was, however, appreciated on YouTube. As per the actress, a lot of the audience watched the 2017 crime thriller on the platform.

Shraddha now hopes to sign "author-backed roles" even more. The Haider actress signed off by saying that she wishes to collaborate with filmmakers who will create memorable characters with her.

Stree helmer Amar Kaushik has returned to his director's chair for Stree 2. The original star cast of Stree has been reunited for the new movie. Apart from Shraddha, the other cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The upcoming sequel will hit the screens on August 15.

