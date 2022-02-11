Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reveal what attracted them to each other

Love is in the air! February being the month of romance and love, gives you an opportunity to strengthen your bond with close ones. This Valentine’s week, Pinkvilla got in touch with one of the most loved up couples in Bollywood- Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The duo spoke about their ups and downs, revealed each other’s secrets, and talked about the qualities that attracted them to each other.

For Bipasha and Karan love is something that happens with time. “I think firstly, when you get attracted to each other it’s not like there’s one thing that attracts you to a person, and falling in love is a process where you can’t just really tick all the boxes. It just happens, it’s something that you can’t help,” Bipasha tells Pinkvilla.

“Now as a partner if you ask me what are the qualities of Karan that I like and don’t like then I can say there’s no one thing that made me fall in love with him,” the ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ actress added.

Meanwhile, Karan said, “She’s a very beautiful person on the outside and she's even more beautiful on the inside. She has a very big heart. Bipasha has the kind of energy that anybody who comes in her proximity or in the vicinity of where she is, kind of changes, and one becomes better at being themselves. This is not something that everyone has.”

Check out the entire interview here:

For those unaware, Bipasha Basu tied the knot with popular actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. On the work front, Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001 and later appeared in movies like Alone, Raaz 3, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Player, Jism among others. TV actor Karan Singh Grover gave us some hit shows to drool upon. His stint in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye grabbed a lot of attention.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Bipasha Basu reveals how she convinced her parents for marrying Karan Singh Grover