Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Bipasha Basu reveals how she convinced her parents for marrying Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been among the couples who often grab the attention with their mushy love. The couple has been head over heels in love with each other and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their chemistry. And while Karan and Bipasha often dish out major couple goals, their love story wasn’t all hunky dory especially when they decided to take the plunge. For the uninitiated, Bipasha’s parents were a little sceptical of her decision given Karan’s past.

However, Bipasha, in her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed how she had convinced her parents for the wedding and emphasised that a failed marriage doesn’t define a person. The Alone actress said, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him”.

Bipasha also emphasised that she is a strong believer of things happen in life for a reason. “Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she added. Speaking of Karan’s present equation with her parents, the diva asserted that while the Qubool Hai star had managed to woo her mother in the first meeting, it was her father who took a while to gel with him. However, as of now, father in law and son in law duo share a great equation and are like best friends.

Check out the entire interview here:

