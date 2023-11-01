With Global Box Office of Rs 550 crore for Leo in October, Thalapathy Vijay is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj – Leo – has recorded a phenomenal run at the box office across the globe.

Thalapathy Vijay targets an All Time Grosser in Tamil Nadu

The film is headed to be one of the biggest from Tamil Origin at the global level joining the likes of 2.0, Jailer, and PS 1 to name a few. The total worldwide collections of Leo to date stand around the Rs 550 crore mark, and it is headed to be the third film of Tamil origin after 2.0 and Jailer, to enter the Rs 600 crore club at the global level. Even in Tamil Nadu, it is headed to enter the Rs 200 crore club and compete to attain the top spot by surpassing PS 1, however, it’s going to be a race to the finish. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already topped the collections of Superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, in the state of Tamil Nadu, however is yet to surpass it at a global level.

The film has done phenomenal business in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana as well, as the South Indian Markets, which is growing for Thalapathy Vijay with every passing film. It is headed to be the biggest film from Tamil Origin in Kerala topping Jailer in a couple of days, whereas Karnataka has already become the biggest for Vijay and the biggest Tamil film outside of Rajinikanth starrer. Same for Telugu states, where it will be biggest for Thalapathy and the biggest outside of Rajinikanth. In today’s time and age, he is the biggest ambassador of the Tamil Film Industry in the Indian Diaspora outside of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shankar and Mani Ratnam, and this is a big feat for any actor. To think of it, there is still a long way ahead for Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay's stardom waiting to explode in North Indian Markets

The surprise for Leo has come in the North Indian Market with the Hindi Dubbed Version headed towards a net total of Rs 27 crore (GBOC: Rs 32 crore). It’s certainly headed to be the biggest from Tamil Industry (Not Adjusted For Inflation) in the Hindi belts after 2.0, which is in a league of its own. Another collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, or probably a Pan India biggie with Atlee can give Thalapathy the much-needed national boast too with Hindi Market coming on board big numbers. Leo is certainly a teaser and a picture of what he can do with the right packaging at the Pan India level is what is waiting to explode in the near future.

Leo is the biggest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest ever for Tamil Film Industry and also the biggest grosser in the month of October. The film will continue with its run over the next few weeks, before premiering on Netflix. Leo did face multiple opposition for its release at the surface level, however, Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom, coupled with the hype around the combination and LCU connect was enough to set the box office on fire.

The box office collections and the blockbuster success aside, Thalapathy Vijay was also the talk of the town on social media, grabbing all the digital conversations. Even with regard to coverage in regional newspapers, the star who dominated was Thalapathy Vijay. All the factors have come together to make him the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month – October.

Pinkvilla Star Of The Month:

August – Sunny Deol

September – Shah Rukh Khan

October – Thalapathy Vijay

