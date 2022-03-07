Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to being told her face is ‘generic’: As long as I love myself…

International Woman’s Day is just around the corner and this is the perfect time to honour and celebrate the different facets of womanhood in their full glory. Every year at Pinkvilla, we converse with several talented, beautiful, and fiercely vulnerable women from the entertainment industry, while we delve a little deeper into their personal and professional lives. On the latest episode of our annual segment Woman Up S3, we talked to the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh.

While conversing with Rakul, we asked her about the anecdote when she was told that she has a ‘generic’ face. We asked if she ever questioned herself about that. Sharing her reaction, Rakul said, “No, I questioned them. It was very funny. So, this is before my debut, while I was in Bombay and doing my auditions, and every day I used to go for these auditions and at one of the auditions, one casting director told me, ‘like you know, you’re very good but the only problem I feel is, you have a generic face’ but I said ‘that’s what it is, I can’t help it.” She further added, “I was not trying to be rude or shun the person down. I was like, ‘abb yahi hai, you know, jo hain yahi hai (this is what it is)’ You have to believe in yourself and it’s not necessary for everyone to like you. It’s okay. As long as I love myself, and I am not delusional.”

Watch Rakul Preet Singh’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

On the work front, Rakul has her hands full with several different projects in Bollywood as well as in South film Industry. She will be seen in Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She also has Runway 34 and Attack Part I with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, the actress also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

