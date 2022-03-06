Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS she gave herself a 2-year limit to make it in films

Rakul Preet Singh – the name doesn’t need an introduction. From taking up modelling during her college days to having several hit movies to her name, the actress has certainly come a long way in her career. Rakul is undoubtedly an inspiration for many. But did you know, Rakul was uncertain about taking modelling as a career? The De De Pyaar De actress made the revelation during her conversation with Pinkvilla’s Woman Up S3 and recalled that it was her mother who had encouraged her to give modelling a shot.

When quizzed about thinking of modelling as an uncertain profession, Rakul said, “Of course I did. The notion outside in the world is that the shelf life of girls is very little, it’s 4-5 years or it’s a very uncertain career. You may make it but many don’t make it, it’s a difficult life that you choose to be a part of. So, of course, you have all those things but then, my parents were very supportive. In fact, it was my mother who sort of put it in my head that ‘you should give it a try because you are tall, independent… just give it a shot’”.

Rakul also emphasised that she started doing modelling as a hobby and had given herself two years to make it into films. “It was great pocket money on the side when I was in my college, then slowly I got interested. The work was good and then I got my first film, and then I thought when I moved to Bombay that I am going to give myself two years because of the uncertainty and if I crack it in 2 years, great and if I don’t, I am going to get back to my studies because I always knew… even when I was a kid, people would ask ‘What you want to be?’ I was like ‘I don’t what I am going to be but I am not going to struggle’,” she added.

As of now, Rakul Preet Singh is looking forward to the release of John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1. Besides she will also be seen in Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali etc.

