Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr reveals how they felt after Section 377 was decriminalised

We’re all gearing up for International Women's Day, which will be held on March 8th. Every year, Pinkvilla introduces a new season of women who have changed people's perceptions of themselves to make this week even more unique. And we're returning with a fresh season of Woman Up this year. For the 5th episode, we called the wonderful Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur to have an insightful conversation with us. Sushant talked about their gender identity, the struggles their community still faces, the representation of transgenders in media, and the relief they faced when Section 377 was decriminalized.

When the interviewer asked them how they felt when Section 377 was decriminalized, Sushant expressed their happiness and joy they felt, especially after seeing their mother. They said that they were sitting with their mother and the family didn’t expect it to happen because it had already been rejected twice. “When the news came out, my mother and I jumped. She had a dislocated knee and even then she jumped,” they shared. Then Sushant added they hugged each other and cried for twenty minutes. They talked about the moment where they saw their mother to see that day where her child wasn’t considered illegal as before that, all those years, the trans community wasn’t considered humans only.

Check Sushant Divgikr's video:

Sushant said that now they were recognized as trans people on paper and it is beautiful because it has been a journey. They added that they were glad as they were at the frontline of it.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr REVEALS how their stage name Rani KoHEnur was born