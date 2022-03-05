Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr explains what non-binary, transgender, queer and gender fluid mean

International Women’s Day is around the corner. Ahead of it, Pinkvilla has also come up with its new season of Woman Up where we sit down with women from all facets of life to celebrate them. Of course, women need no reason to be celebrated but we sure love having a day all about us! In the 5th episode of Woman Up season 3, we had an insightful chat with Sushant Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur, a non-binary, trans person who talked to us about how they still struggle for proper representation in society, their take on the portrayal of transgender in media and their feelings about Section 377.

Right at the start of the interview, we asked them to explain a few terms such as non-binary, transgender, queer, and gender-fluid. Rani started their answer by saying that all four of them are inter-connected. “Now, I am a gender-fluid, trans person,” they told. They went on to say that while gender is binary in a lot of people’s heads, it is either male or female for them and then enlightened us and said that if a person falls outside of it or doesn’t want to identify as male or female, or they identify as both, or something in between, then that is non-binary.

Check Sushant Divgikr's Interview:

“But I have both the energies in me,” they expressed. They also added that they hate people who address them as ‘others’ and called it 'unfair'. They said that people should use male, female, and non-binary.

When asked if they ever wanted to go for a complete surgery, Rani said that they haven’t thought about it yet as they are very comfortable with both energies. They added that if they can depict both the energies beautifully, in sync- they don’t have to be boxed into one gender. For the people who hated on them, they said that if their presence makes those haters uncomfortable, it is their manhood that is fragile.

