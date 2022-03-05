Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr on their parents: They're amazing, dad always asks me where I'm going

The fifth episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment ‘Woman Up’ was graced by a special guest, Sushant Divgikr, also known as Rani Ko-He-Nur. Sushant, who understands the LGBTQ community better, has worked hard for the betterment of the community and gained immense appreciation from many across the globe. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushant revealed how supportive their parents are.

“My parents have been absolutely amazing, like my mom comes with me everywhere and my dad will always ask me where I'm going and this and that. And they’re not young. When people say you know it's very difficult for parents to understand, it shouldn't be, because you're their child, you're not their straight child or gay child, you’re not their male child or transgender child, you're their child first and everything else should come later and that makes you a good parent,” said Sushant.

The drag queen added, “And first of all you become a parent because you have a child, if you didn't have a child you wouldn't be called mom or dad, so you should give them that respect. And they didn't choose to be born to you, you chose one day that you wanted to make a baby and now that's the baby you need to deal with it, that's called adulting and I know that a lot of people don't have supportive parents and it's not unfortunate for them, it's unfortunate for the parents that they couldn't be good parents. I have about 225 children not by birth but by giving love. So motherhood is an emotion, and it's a behaviour, it's not the physical act of giving birth.”

Watch the full interview here:

