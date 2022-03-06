Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr REVEALS how Rani KoHEnur was born in a nightclub

During the fifth episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment ‘Woman Up’ just ahead of International Women's Day, Sushant Divgikr revealed how Rani KoHEnur was born and even explained what a drag queen is. For those unaware, Rani KoHEnur is the stage name of Sushant Divgikar, a drag performer.

Sushant said, “Rani KoHEnur was born in a nightclub, in Kitty Su and was born because the owner of the hotel who is now my drag mother called me one day and said I've heard that you performed very well and you should come. Back then, Rani KoHEnur was not my name, I didn't have a stage name. I used to perform as Sushant. So, I performed somewhere and somebody told him, Keshav, you have to get Sushant to perform. I was like okay I'm getting money, it's not just exposure. And I received the money in advance.”

They added, “I became the truth that night. I did an amazing performance. Then Keshav came out on stage and he told me that you must look at the audience, they love you, your multiple voices, etc. He added that you have to do drag professionally. And then people on social media started saying we’re waiting. So, Rani means queen, in drag queen.”

To note, Sushant has worked hard for the betterment of the LGBTQ community and gained immense appreciation from across the globe. The drag queen is quite active on social media, and if you're a regular follower, you must have witnessed splashes of their real-life moments that depict Sushant’s bold persona.

Watch the full episode here:

