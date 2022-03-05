Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is basic respect,’ Sushant Divgikr on lack of gender-neutral washrooms

To celebrate achievements and courage, Pinkvilla is back with its annual segment ‘Woman Up’. The model, actor, and drag artiste, Sushant Divgikr who has done multiple digital campaigns in Pride Month, nationally and internationally, for the welfare of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community, graced the fifth episode of ‘Woman Up’.

On being asked about the incident when Sushant wanted to change but wondered whether to enter the men’s washroom or the woman’s washroom in order to not make anyone uncomfortable, the drag queen said, “For example, you're here, you're a female you identify as a woman and if you have to use the toilet in this suite or at my house or in a hotel, you don't have to ask or tell people I'm a woman I need to use to the loo, you just have to say where's the restroom and it's there for you. It's there for the men, where is it for us? Over there also you're making us choose male or female, something as basic is that I have to think about this why aren't there gender-neutral toilets, which is a thing like any airport you go to anywhere around the world, they also have gender-neutral toilets. I'm not asking you to give me some special concessions, but this is basic respect.

To note, Sushant Divgikr, become India's first drag artiste to feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, for Class 2020 under the list of 'The Arts' honourees as well as in the ‘Celebrities' category. Sushant also shot to the limelight as a singer when they appeared on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge' in 2018.

Watch full interview here:

