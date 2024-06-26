EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's relationship timeline: From colleagues to dating and breakup

EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon were the first idols, both from SM Entertainment to date each other. Dating within the same agency is often frowned upon but the former couple had publicly confirmed their relationship. Later, after about a year, the couple announced their breakup. Here is a look at Baekhyun and Taeyeon's relationship timeline.

Baekhyun and Taeyeon's dating reports

The two idols were suspected to be dating by fans since long. Their suspicions seemed to be confirmed when reports of their dating popped up in June 2014.

EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon were spotted by Dispatch on a late-night car date after the end of the EXO concert. in May 2014 They were also seen together prior to Girls’ Generation flying to Japan for schedule. These reports came out in June 2014 and the media outlet also released photos of the two together. They reported that the idols had been dating for four months.

According to the reports, Baekhyun and Taeyeon have known each other since 2011 when the EXO member was still a trainee. According to an insider, they started showing interest in each other in October 2013 and started dating later. The acquaintance also mentioned that despite their age difference, they used cute nicknames for each other and treated each other like friends.

Relationship confirmed

Later, SM Entertainment confirmed the reports and stated that they have a junior and senior relationship and recently started dating.

Baekhyun and Taeyeon's breakup

In September 2015, the reports of their break up came out. Many South Korean media outlets reported that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and EXO’s Baekhyun broke off their relationship due to their busy schedules. According to reports, they maintain a good senior-junior relationship after the breakup.

More about EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. Members Sehun and Kai are currently fulfilling their military service.

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his company INB100 in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment.

EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment are currently embroiled in a feud over music distribution fees.

Taeyeon is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee and Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. Members include Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

The singer marked her debut as a soloist in 2015 with her first EP I, which became a massive hit. In November 2023, she released her fifth solo EP - To Mr X. The singer will be making a solo comeback with her single Heaven which is set to release on July 8.

