BLACKPINK's Lisa told to turn off mic due to 'powerful' vocals? Fans accuse YG Ent of 'limiting her potential'

A past incident surrounding BLACKPINK's Lisa has come to light, sparking fan fury. The incident was recalled by 2NE1 member Dara during her evaluation of one of the performances of the survival show Under 15. She revealed Lisa being stopped from showcasing her singing skills during her trainee days, making fans criticize her agency, YG Entertainment. While mentioning the event, Dara also praised Lisa's pre-debut vocal skills.

Dara shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about BLACKPINK's trainee days, specifically highlighting Lisa's exceptional talent. On the show Under 15, she reminisced about attending the YG Entertainment girl group's monthly evaluation, stating that Lisa's voice stood out for being strong. She also revealed that the instructors would often ask her not to turn on her microphone because "her voice was too powerful" and might have overshadowed others. Dara shared the story while judging the performance of one of the contestants of Under 15.

Referring to her act, Dara said, "It feels exactly like watching Lisa back then." Although she shared the story with good intentions, it was not well-received by Lisa's fans. The revelation sparked heavy backlash against YG Entertainment for allegedly "limiting Lisa's potential." Singing has been the aspect the BLACKPINK member has faced most criticism for over the years, with accusations of lip-syncing and poor vocal performances. However, when a senior idol like Dara praised her singing, fans were outraged that YG Ent wasn't giving her the opportunity to showcase her talents fully.

One fan even pointed out that the other judges of Under 15 allegedly "initially LAUGHED when Dara said #LISA was told not to turn her mike on. They probably assumed that YG thought badly about her singing. The "because her voice was so powerful" part got them reeling." Another commented that Lisa should have cut ties with the agency due to the treatment she received from them. They stated, "That company tried everything to push her back and yet you see dumb blinks like villainpinks saying that she should go back to YG.”