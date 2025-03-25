BLACKPINK's Lisa recalls being 'too shy' to do THIS with Justin Bieber on meeting him for first time: 'How much I...'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently reflected on a past encounter with pop superstar Justin Bieber, revealing that she still has one regret from their meeting. In a candid interview with The Guardian on March 23, the global K-pop sensation shared her admiration for Bieber and discussed how his music influenced her during her younger years.

Lisa, known for her confident stage presence and powerful performances, admitted that despite her bold persona on stage, she can sometimes be reserved in personal interactions—something that became evident when she met Bieber a few years ago.

During the interview, Lisa revealed that Baby, Bieber’s 2010 breakout hit featuring Ludacris, is a song she knows all the lyrics to. She recalled how it was one of the tracks she frequently listened to growing up. "I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young," Lisa shared, reminiscing about the widespread impact of his music. She then revealed that she had the opportunity to meet him in person, though it was a brief and casual interaction. "I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi," she said.

However, there was one thing she regretted about that moment: she never told Bieber how much she admired him. "I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy," Lisa admitted, reflecting on the missed opportunity. Despite being an international star herself, Lisa acknowledged that even she can feel starstruck, especially when meeting artists who have played a role in shaping her musical journey.

Advertisement

While she held back her feelings when meeting Bieber, Lisa made sure to express her admiration when she met another global music icon: Rihanna. During the interview, Lisa revealed her favorite party anthem, choosing Work, Rihanna’s chart-topping 2016 hit featuring Drake. "'Work' by Rihanna lifts everyone’s feelings up," she said, explaining why it’s her go-to track when setting the mood for a fun event.

Unlike her interaction with Bieber, Lisa didn’t let her shyness get in the way when she met Rihanna. "I did tell her how much I love her," she proudly recalled, suggesting that she had learned from her earlier experience of holding back.

Beyond sharing personal stories about meeting her favorite artists, Lisa has been making major moves in her own career. On February 28, she officially stepped into her solo artist era with the release of her highly anticipated first full-length album, Alter Ego. Looking ahead, Lisa is preparing to take another huge step in her career by performing at Coachella as a solo act.

Advertisement

While BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline the festival in 2023, this year’s performance will mark Lisa’s first time taking the stage alone at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals. Following her Coachella appearance, Lisa will reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates, Jisoo, ROSÉ, and Jennie, for an upcoming summer tour.