Fin K L's Ock Joo Hyun reacts to negative feedback for G-Dragon's vocals at Ubermensch concert: 'I want to wrap...'

Ock Joo Hyun, K-pop group Fin. K.L.'s former member publicly defended G-Dragon after he faced criticism for his live vocals during his recent solo concert. On March 31, 2025, Ock shared her thoughts on Instagram, offering support to the BigBang member amidst backlash from some concertgoers.

G-Dragon’s concert, part of his G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR (Ubermensch) in Korea, took place at the Goyang Sports Complex on March 29 and 30. The event marked his long-awaited return to the stage after an 8-year hiatus, but it was marred by controversy. Despite high expectations, the concert was delayed on both nights due to harsh weather. When the concert finally took place, some attendees criticized G-Dragon's live vocals, stating they were not up to par, leading to a wave of negative comments from the audience.

In her Instagram post, Ock Joo Hyun expressed sympathy for the challenging performance conditions G-Dragon had to endure. "After hearing what people said the night before, I dressed like I was camping under a blanket. It broke my heart to see an artist breathing in such cold air for so long outdoors," Ock wrote.

She continued, further stating how heart-wrenching it was to see an artist performing in such cold temperatures for extended periods. "It’s unbelievable to be singing in this freezing air. I wanted to wrap a blanket around him," she added. In addition, she even posted a clip from the March 31 performance, praising the BigBang member and countering the negative feedback by writing, “Looks great” and “So cool, deadly.”

However, G-Dragon has not yet shared his opinion or commented on the negative feedback, nor has his agency issued a statement on the matter

Following the Korean leg of his tour, G-Dragon is set to continue his journey with stops in Tokyo, the Philippines, Osaka, Macau, Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

