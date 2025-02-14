G-Dragon’s Ubermensch world tour ticket price: BIGBANG member sparks controversy over sky-high cost

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is making his long-awaited return to the stage with his solo world tour Ubermensch, set to kick off in South Korea before heading to international stops. The tour marks his first major solo concert series in years, making it one of the most anticipated K-Pop events of 2025. While fans are ecstatic to see him back in action, the steep ticket prices have triggered intense debate online.

G-Dragon’s Ubermensch tour will officially begin on March 29 and 30, 2025, with two massive concerts at Goyang Sports Stadium. Known for his explosive stage presence and trendsetting artistry, the BIGBANG leader’s return to live performances has been a hot topic among K-Pop fans worldwide.

The stadium, one of South Korea’s larger concert venues, has been structured to accommodate fans across multiple seating tiers. The concert will feature: VIP and R seats on the ground floor (closest to the stage), S seats on the second level, and A seats on the third level (farthest from the stage). However, while excitement for the tour is undeniable, the high ticket prices have left many fans frustrated.

The ticket prices are structured into different tiers, with VIP seats costing 215,000 KRW (approximately 149 USD), R seats priced at 182,000 KRW (around 126 USD), S seats available for 160,000 KRW (about 111 USD), and A seats, the most affordable option, set at 149,000 KRW (roughly 103 USD). These rates apply to pre-sales, while general sales will include an additional charge of 5,000 KRW (around 3.47 USD) per ticket across all categories.

While it’s no surprise that an artist of G-Dragon’s caliber would command high ticket prices, many netizens are expressing disappointment over the cost. The outrage surrounding Ubermensch’s ticket prices is part of a larger trend within the K-Pop industry; ticket costs have been steadily increasing as demand continues to skyrocket worldwide.

Some argue that this demand justifies higher costs, especially for artists with international appeal like G-Dragon. Others, however, feel that pricing has become unreasonable, making it difficult for local fans to attend concerts in their own country.