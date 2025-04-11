Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and more step into the grit and grace of hospital life in Resident Playbook character teaser; WATCH

Hospital Playlist is getting a fresh new chapter with its upcoming spin-off Resident Playbook, and a newly released highlight teaser is giving viewers a closer look at what’s to come. The character highlights of the 4 leads in the series are described uniquely.

Set in the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center, this medical drama follows four OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynaecologist) residents—Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok), and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). It offers a grounded, heartfelt look into the lives of young doctors navigating intense hospital schedules, personal growth, and the beginnings of meaningful friendships.

Advertisement

The teaser begins on a light note with Um Jae Il pointing out that the initials of the four lead characters—O, B, G, and Y—conveniently spell “OB-GYN,” a clever nod to their department and the show’s tone. As the video unfolds, more of each character’s background and personality is revealed slowly and interestingly in the Hospital Playbook.

The first character - Oh Yi Young returns to the hospital to repay a debt, but her awkward and strained dynamic with her seniors makes things difficult from the start.

The second character - Pyo Nam Kyung, who attended the same high school as Oh Yi Young, contrasts her polished appearance with a laid-back, modest attitude.

The Third Character - Um Jae Il, a former idol who goes by “Um Jay,” brings humor and eccentricity, handing out unsolicited autographs while throwing himself into his new role with enthusiasm.

The Fourth Character - Kim Sa Bi immediately impresses a senior with her academic achievements, having ranked first in both her graduating class and the national licensing exam.

Advertisement

Despite their unique strengths, the teaser shifts tone to show the reality of life as residents. The group faces harsh criticism from senior doctors, emotional confrontations with patients, and moments of deep self-doubt. These 4 characters’ optimism gets tested as they start to question their abilities and whether they’re truly cut out for this path.

Balancing humor, heart, and high-pressure hospital drama, Resident Playbook sets the stage for a warm, relatable story about finding purpose and connection in the toughest of environments. Resident Playbook is all set to storm onto OTT screens starting April 12, 2025, at 9:10 PM (KST) sharp.

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook: Release date, when and where to watch, plot, cast and more