Kim Ji Won cheers for My Liberation Notes director and co-star Son Suk Ku with coffee truck support on More Beautiful Than Heaven set

Kim Ji Won sent a coffee truck supporting My Liberation Notes co-star Son Suk Ku and director Kim Seok Yoon at the set of More Beautiful Than Heaven. Over the years, Kim Ji Won has sent support coffee trucks to the cast and crew of My Liberation Notes.

On November 3, Kim Ji Won sent a coffee truck to the set of More Beautiful Than Heaven cheering on for My Liberation co-star Son Suk Ku and director Kim Seok Yoon. More Beautiful Than Heaven follows Hae Suk, a woman cherished deeply by her husband, who admired her beauty at every age, saying, “You were pretty in your twenties, thirties, and now most beautiful at eighty!” Before passing, she wished to enter heaven as she was—and there, met her husband in his 30s form.

Kim Ji Won stole the fans’ hearts with her role in The Heirs as Rachel Yoo. Her acting skills were highlighted and appreciated by all. The actor made her debut in 2011 with the film Romantic Heaven. Since then the actor has her world in hits after hits and impressed us with a variety of her performances in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, My Liberation Notes and Queen of Tears.

Son Suk Ku began his acting journey with the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence and also starred in Contact Point the same year. He's recognized for roles in My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, D.P., and more. He is best known among K-drama fans for My Liberation Notes and Be Melodramatic and for his chemistry with the leading ladies Kim Ji Won and Jeon Yeo Been respectively.

My Liberation Notes is a slow-paced drama starring Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Lee Ki Woo. The drama revolves around the story of a family with three siblings all of whom want to escape country life and settle in Seoul. It talks about dreams and aspirations of a good job and love life.

