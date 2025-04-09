Good Bad Ugly Final Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar's mass feast clocks solid pre-sales, grosses Rs 17 crore advances for opening day

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Ajith Kumar in the titular role, is all set to begin its box office journey tomorrow. The much-awaited Tamil-language mass action comedy is expected to storm the box office records; that's what its advance booking is suggesting so far.

Good Bad Ugly clocks over Rs 17 crore of advances for the opening day in its home state

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly clocked over a solid advance booking of Rs 17.10 crore for the opening day alone in Tamil Nadu. The final opening weekend (4 days) pre-sales stand at a whopping Rs 32.85 crore. This is a banger pre-sales, to say the least. It is better than Ajith Kumar's previous release, Vidaamuyarchi, which recorded Rs 16.50 crore of advances for Day 1.

If the spot booking and walk-ins help, the Ajith Kumar starrer has the potential to emerge as his biggest opener to date by surpassing his previous best, Valimai (Rs 28 crore). For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi had collected Rs 25 crore on its opening day, becoming his second-best opener.

Good Bad Ugly recorded the 4th-best advance booking in Tamil Nadu for the opening day. It remained only behind Leo (Rs 18.90 crore), The GOAT (Rs 18.20 crore), and Beast (Rs 17.35 crore). Interestingly, all of them are Thalapathy Vijay starrers.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Advertisement

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas in a few hours. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ajith Kumar-led Good Bad Ugly's advance bookings soar in Malaysia, 8.25K tickets sold in 2 hours