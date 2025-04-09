Box Office: Ajith Kumar-led Good Bad Ugly's advance bookings soar in Malaysia, 8.25K tickets sold in 2 hours

Thala Ajith Kumar is back and the world is already watching. His upcoming action thriller Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has kickstarted its international box office run with a bang. Within just two hours of opening advance bookings in Malaysia, the film sold a staggering 8.25K tickets from just two major cinema chains. And here's the kicker: a third major chain hasn't even opened sales yet.

The film has raked in RM 175,000 (approx. USD 38K) across 46 locations, and the pace isn’t slowing down. It’s rare for a Tamil film to create such a stir this early in a foreign market, but then again, this isn’t just any Tamil film; it’s an Ajith Kumar mass ride.

There’s a restless buzz in the air and Good Bad Ugly is at the center of it. A slick, swaggering action thriller, the film brings together a powerhouse cast: Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das, Gautham Karthik, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, all orbiting around the magnetic force that is Ajith Kumar. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, a filmmaker with a taste for the loud and the audacious, this isn’t your everyday hero-villain chase. The title alone hints at layers, perhaps even a triple punch of Ajith in different shades.

What started as a strong opening in Malaysia with ticket sales flying off the charts has now gone truly international. Over in Riyadh, a special fan show is already locked in, sending waves of anticipation through the Gulf. Social media timelines are bursting at the seams, with fans rallying, hoardings going up, and cutouts of Thala rising like temple idols. If anything, Good Bad Ugly isn’t just a movie; it’s becoming a movement.

The velocity of ticket sales and global fan fervor paint a clear picture. Good Bad Ugly is heading toward a massive opening, even before hitting Indian screens. With its explosive cast, slick direction, and Ajith’s unbeatable star power, this film isn’t just a release but a full-blown event. If this clubs up with the word-of-mouth and critical appreciation on Day 1, then Ajith will be aiming not just for mass but for global domination. Watch this space for interesting updates.

