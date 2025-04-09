Good Bad Ugly Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar’s film celebrates LARGEST release ever for a Tamil movie

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Update: Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar will be seen on the big screen very soon with Good Bad Ugly, a commercial entertainer directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also starring Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The film is expected to mark Ajith’s strong comeback at the box office after his recent setback Vidaamuyarchi. To celebrate this return, Good Bad Ugly is set to receive the highest number of shows ever for a Kollywood film in Tamil Nadu.

Highest number of shows ever for Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu

Good Bad Ugly is set to release in Tamil Nadu with a record-breaking 2,400 shows, marking the highest number of screenings and the widest release ever for a Tamil film in the state. Given the overwhelming response during the advance booking phase, the massive show count seems well justified.

As a potential box office comeback for one of the industry’s biggest stars, securing the highest number of shows in the home region is a major milestone. For Good Bad Ugly, this strong start sets the stage for bigger records during its theatrical run—provided it earns positive word of mouth from the audience.

Good Bad Ugly Advance Bookings

As for the bookings of the much-awaited Ajith Kumar film Good Bad Ugly, over 500K tickets have already been sold on BookMyShow. With less than a day left before its theatrical release, the momentum is expected to grow even stronger. Currently, the film has amassed Rs 15 crore in Tamil Nadu from Day 1 pre-sales, closely trailing Vidaamuyarchi, which recorded Rs 16.43 crore in gross pre-sales on its opening day.

While the film’s overseas performance isn’t as strong, it is still showing moderate traction. In Malaysia, where bookings started quite late—just on the eve of release—Good Bad Ugly has already sold over 22.5K tickets across the three major cinema chains. It’s aiming to match or surpass Vidaamuyarchi’s pre-sale figure of over 27K tickets in the region.

If the current trend continues or gains further momentum after its release, Ajith Kumar could be headed for a remarkable box office success with Good Bad Ugly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

