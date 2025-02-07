Top 5 Ajith Kumar Openers in Tamil Nadu: Vidaamuyarchi claims 2nd spot as Valimai remains NUMBER 1

Ajith Kumar is among the most bankable stars in Tamil cinema. His movies have always been the talk of the town, courtesy of his immense fan following and the box office storm he brings with every new release. Ajith's latest release Vidaamuyarchi is no different! The action thriller has begun its box office splash in Tamil Nadu and the reports are very impressive.

Marking the return of Ajith Kumar to the silver screen after two years, Vidaamuyarchi smashed a banger opening of Rs 26.50 crore on its debut day. Despite it being a niche appeal film, Vidaamuyarchi bagged the second spot among the top openers of Ajith Kumar at the Tamil box office.

The Magizh Thirumeni directorial comfortably succeeded in surpassing the opening day record of Ajith Kumar's previous release, Thunivu (Rs 21 crore) which was released in a major clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. However, Vidaamuyarchi remained behind Ajith Kumar's 2022 release action drama Valimai, which is still his best opener with a phenomenal figure of Rs 28 crore.

While Valimai, Vidaamuyarchi and Thunivu are ruling on the top three spots respectively, the fourth and fifth spots belong to Viswasam and Vivegam.

Released in 2019, Viswasam was opened with a solid Rs 16.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. Though the Siva directorial received mixed-bag reactions, it ended up being a commercially successful movie. Co-starring Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu, Viswasam is currently Ajith Kumar's fourth biggest opener.

The next in the line is Vivegam, which was released in 2017. Directed by Siva, the movie had recorded an opening of Rs 16.07 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. The movie wrapped its theatrical business on an average note.

Top 5 Ajith Kumar Openers At The Tamil Box Office Are As Follows:

Rank Movie Tamil Day 1 Gross Collection 1 Valimai Rs 28 crore 2 Vidaamuyarchi Rs 26.50 crore 3 Thunivu Rs 21 crore 4 Viswasam Rs 16.50 crore 5 Vivegam Rs 16.07 crore

Which one impressed you the most? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.