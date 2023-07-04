THROWBACK: When GOT7's BamBam teased Jinyoung over kissing scene in Yumi's Cells 2

GOT7's Thai member BamBam is known for his witty jokes as he loves teasing his members. After Jinyoung's kissing scene in Yumi's Cell was out BamBam reacted and made fun of his fellow group mate and the fans loved this reaction of the GOT7 member.

BamBam reacting to Jinyoung's Kissing scene

GOT7 members are very close to each other and their interactions on the internet had gone viral because of their humourous nature. GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment in January 2021. Although the group is still active members are focusing on solo projects as well. Jinyoung starred in many K-dramas like Devil Judge, Yumi Cells, and the Netflix film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations after joining BH Entertainment. BamBam mentioned watching his fellow member Youngjae and Jinyoung's K-dramas in clips as he couldn't watch the entire series. And most of the time the clips came out of kissing scenes, which BamBam could not let go without making fun of.

Actor Jinyoung's Yoon Babi shared a steamy kiss with Kim Go Eun who played the role of Yumi. At first, BamBam reacted with GIF captioning, "What the f*ck" but deleted the tweet. Later he tweeted, "Get it my boy @jinyoung". These reactions went viral and GOT7 fans ended up laughing at BamBam's reaction. This was not the first time when BamBam teased his brothers but every time the reactions ended up getting funnier.

About GOT7

BamBam and Jinyoung made their debut in JYP Entertainment's GOT7, along with five other members. On January 16, 2014, they launched their K-pop careers with Girls Girls Girls. The group has seven members which include JayB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They parted ways with their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021. Fans were relieved to learn that the group had left their previous agency, but many were concerned that the group would return. GOT7 kept its word, releasing the album GOT7 with the title hit NANANA on May 23, 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat