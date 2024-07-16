Happy Birthday Kim Woo Bin: 10 best roles from The Heirs to upcoming fantasy romance All the Love You Wish For

Kim Woo Bin cuts the cake on July 16. The South Korean actor has impressed with amazing talent in various dramas and films like The Heirs, Our Blues, Twenty and more. The actor took a hiatus in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer and made a comeback in 2022.

He has been in a long-term relationship with Shin Min Ah since 2015. Even after almost a decade of dating each other, they are often spotted enjoying their time together.

10 Best Kim Woo Bin roles

School 2013

School 2013 was Kim Woo Bin's first time taking on a main role in a K-drama. The series is set in a high school which ranks the lowest in Seoul. Two capable teachers join the school. They come across many difficulties from student bullies, underachieving students, varied teachers and more. But they have to work together to help the students succeed.

The Heirs

The drama tells the story of students who attend the most prestigious school in South Korea. These students are the successors of some of the biggest conglomerates. Park Shin Hye took on the role of Eun Sang who belongs to a humble background and transferred to this school. Romance blooms between the most popular guy in school but they later realize that her mother works as a housekeeper in his house. It stars Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and Kim Woo Bin.

The Con Artists

The 2014 film centres around three con artists who come together to steal valuable diamonds from a high-end jewellery store's vault. On the other hand, the owner of the jewellery store is on the lookout for a safe-cracker to help him steal millions from a Korean customs area.

Twenty

The 2015 slice-of-life comedy film stars Kim Woo Bin, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Junho and Jung So Min. It tells the story of three friends with varying personalities and lives, exploring and navigating their early twenties.

Master

South Korea's financial crime unit initiates a search for a swindler linked to a country-wide financial scam after he flees with the funds and adopts a new identity. The film stars Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin and Kang Dong Wong.

Uncontrollably Fond

Uncontrollably Fond is a hit melodrama starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin which premiered on July 6, 2016. The drama was loved by the audience for its heart-touching story and the emotions it evoked.

Aleinoid 1

Aleinoid 1 is set during contemporary times and aliens appear on Earth. This opens a mysterious door between the late Goryeo dynasty period and the present day. This causes chaos and turmoil. The Taoists from the Goryeo dynasty are in search of a powerful sword.

Our Blues

Our Blues is a charming slice-of-life series that features an ensemble of great South Korean actors including Han Ji Min, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin, and more. The anthology series tells the story of the people living in a small seaside town. The show is a beautiful enactment of the ups and downs of love and life. The drama tells multiple different stories of the people who reside on the scenic shores of Jeju Island.

Black Knight

Black Knight is based on a webtoon by Lee Yoon Kyun. The story is set in a dystopian world in which the toxic air has destroyed the world and only 1 percent of people survive. The story revolves around a legendary knight who meets a young refugee and trains him to become a knight.

All the Love You Wish For

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

All the Love You Wish For is scheduled to be released in 2024.

More about Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. The actor took a two-year hiatus and returned in 2019. He made an appearance on screen for the first time in 2022 after resuming.

