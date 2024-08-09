Happy Hwang Minhyun Day: Exploring star’s journey from NU'EST, Wanna One to Alchemy of Souls

Hwang Minhyun, the exceptional star not only turned heads as a K-pop idol but also has been showcasing his magnificent potential as an actor in K-dramas. Beginning his journey by debuting in the K-pop boy group to entering and winning in the world of acting, Hwang Minhyun has proven he is a star to look out for in the sky, as his light will shine bright.

Exploring Hwang Minhyun’s journey from NU’EST, Wanna One to Alchemy of Souls

Debuting as a member of NU’EST

Hwang Minhyun was first seen unknown to many in the music video for Shanghai Romance by Orange Caramel after which he garnered much attention while he was just a trainee. Finally marking his debut as a member of NU’EST on March 15, 2012, with the single Face.

Minhyun was part of a five-member group with Baekho, JR, Aron, and Ren. The group went on to become one of the most famous K-pop boy groups. However, NU’EST disbanded on the day of their 10th debut anniversary on March 15, 2016.

NU’EST becomes a h huge part of Hwang Minhyun’s journey as it played a big part in etching him as a star in everyone’s minds and hearts.

Becoming a part of Wanna One

The K-pop boy group Wanna One is well known for being one of the most famous boy groups formed by a survival show. Wanna One in the short span of time that it remained active became a powerful wave of K-pop.

Hwang Minhyun along with his NU’EST members Baekho, Ren, and JR participated in the hit survival show Produce 101. During the show, when Minhyun covered I.O.I’s Downpour, his solo fan cam surpassed 1 million views in just three days setting an example of his popularity among the fans.

Finally, he finished at number 9 becoming one of the 11 members of Wanna One. Following this, Hwang Minhyun promoted as a member of Wanna One exclusively for 1.5 years finally disbanding on December 31, 2018.

Wanna One marked a huge part of Hwang Minhyun’s journey as he went on to become a famous K-pop idol.

Acting debut with Live On

Hwang Minhyun marked his acting debut by starring in the JTBC teen romance K-drama Live On as a lead alongside Jung Da Bin.

Minhyun transformed into a perfectionist student, Go Eun Taek in Live On showcasing his magnificent potential as an actor soon in the beginning itself. Furthermore, his chemistry with Jung Da Bin’s Baek Ho Rang.

Hwang Minhyun portrayed Go Eun Taek with such diligent attention to detail it was impossible to pick apart Minhyun from Go Eun Taek. He perfectly filled the role of a boy who was so obsessed with keeping everything perfect who drastically changes after falling for Baek Ho Rang and shows a new softer and much more kinder side of his.

My Lovely Liar

Hwang Minhyun became the center of attraction with the hit mystery romantic comedy My Lovely Liar alongside Kim So Hyun where he took the lead part of a mysterious character who has become a prime suspect in a heinous crime.

Hwang Minhyun transformed into Kim Do Ha or the fake name he takes on Kim Seung Ju when he has to go into hiding after going through an awful incident in his life. Kim Do Ha was South Korea’s most famous composer and producer but he changed his name and went into hiding due to his tainted past.

Hwang Minhyun beautifully portrayed Kim Do Ha whose eyes spoke a million words as he hid his painful past behind them and he lived like a loner afterward. His profound sadness but truthful personality piques the interest of his interesting new neighbor Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun). The actor undoubtedly became the only person Mok Sol Hee’s character could trust after his strange ability to hear everybody’s lies made it almost impossible for her to trust any human.

Additionally, in My Lovely Liar, Hwang Minhyun’s romantic and adorable chemistry with Kim So Hyun was truly one of the biggest highlights of the entire K-drama.

Alchemy of Souls

Finally, coming down to the K-drama that changed the way everyone looked at Hwang Minhyun, as the star always wanted to show his acting prowess across different genres and stories, he did it with Alchemy of Souls.

Hwang Minhyun in Alchmey of Souls came as one of the most pleasant surprises in his filmography as his role as Seo Yul. Seo Yul is a master in every right as he tackles literary and martial power but he is a layered man who also believes in love dearly and is sworn off to love a mysterious woman, Nak Su.

Hwang Minhyun’s Seo Yul’s growth from part 1 of Alchemy of Souls to part 2 was commendably extraordinary. As in part 2 he returned as a Seo Yul who harbored a heavy pain in his heart and still held on to his love for Nak Su, his first love.

Hwang Minhyun’s extraordinary performance as Seo Yul established him as one of the most gifted actors in the present time to look forward to. The way he portrayed immense pain hidden behind his eyes and smiles in part 2 especially showcased Minhyun’s limitless prowess as an actor.

Hwang Minhyun is at present completing his mandatory military service as a public service worker. We wish to see Hwang Minhyun back on screen soon and wish him the happiest birthday!

