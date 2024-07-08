5 Key Takeaways From House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4, The Red Dragon and the Gold, takes it up a notch. This episode is one of the series’ most epic; it depicts the Battle at Rooks Rest. With this episode being filled with dragon action and family betrayals, more bloodshed can be expected ahead. The Red Wedding might look meek compared to Dance of the Dragons.

Daemon and Alys Rivers Meeting at Harrenhal

Harrenhal traumatizes Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Either it is as a result of the curse bestowed on it by its ancient founders House Strong or because Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) has some power over him that makes him have hallucinations.

In one dreamlike moment, Daemon sees young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) sitting on the Iron Throne which represents his disturbing perception of her. He also pictures himself with an eyepatch just like Aemond when he embodies that story.

However, such an official meeting between them shows how she plays a kind role as “maester” who though subtly manipulative is manipulating him. It will be interesting to watch Alys finally get into Daemon’s mind.

Corlys and Rhaenys’s conversation about Alyn of Hull

Before Rhaenys goes to fight Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), there is a serious talk between her and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). As one of their last scenes together, this scene hints towards docksman Hull’s (Abubakar Salim) relationship with Corlys. Very emotional acting by Eve Best adds depth to this dialogue.

Advertisement

Aegon and Aemond speaking in High Valyrian

Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Aemond(Tom Glynn-Carney) have a compelling scene where they converse in High Valyrian. This is because Aegon, who spends most of his time drunk and in bed, can barely talk in that strange lingo. However, ambitious Aemond speaks it very well. Laughter and heartbreak are combined to underscore Aemond’s contempt for Aegon as well as Aegon’s self-doubt.

Alicent and Larys’s diplomatic chatter

Some of the best dialogues in Game of Thrones are spoken with indirectness; which is also true for Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) scenes.

It has a subtext that the characters don’t speak out; their conversation involves manipulation and power issues since Alicent feels oppressed by patriarchy while Larys subtly questions her about Viserys’ intentions towards succession.

This scene simply shows how both civil wars were going to end up being meaningless, with Rhaenyra or Aegon emerging victorious regardless of what was “right.”

Advertisement

The battle at Rook’s Rest

The climax of The Red Dragon and The Gold is the battle at Rook’s Rest. While it was a minor win for Team Green, it still had dire consequences for both sides. The dragon Meleys, belonging to Team Black died alongside its rider Rhaenys whereas Vhagar was severely injured resulting in possible fatal injuries on King Aegon kept him on his bed rest.

Team black loses their dragon rider, while team Green finds themselves nursing an injured dragon and an almost dead king. A monster movie feel is brought by Vhagar’s movement during the battles.

Dragons’ ridership relationships are also shown here. Rhaenys communicates with her dragons in High Valyrian but Sunfyre understands English from him. A bond between dragon steeds adds depth to battle scenes.

The Red Dragon and the Gold is a thrilling episode that lays the foundation for more dramatic events. The character interactions fight scenes, and themes of power and betrayal are what make this episode special in this series.

Advertisement

As the Dance of the Dragons heats up, fans should expect further epic confrontations characterized by bloodshed.

ALSO READ: Has Alicent Hightower Become Powerless In House Of The Dragon Season 2? Explored