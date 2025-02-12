5 Shows Like Peacock's Most-Streamed Series The Day of the Jackal to Catch on Netflix, Hulu, and More; from 24 to Jack Ryan

Peacock’s political thriller The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne is officially the most-streamed original series on the platform as per NBC Universal’s 75 days of viewership. The show has managed to break several records for the streamer including being the biggest series launch ever.

The success has crossed regional barriers and reached mass global audiences. Though the network didn’t provide the exact viewership number, the first episode is estimated to have reached 4.6M viewers in the first 28 days.

During its finale week, the series was one of the top-ranked dramas on the streamer. Although it failed to rank on the overall Peacock’s originals list, the latest milestone is a testament to the show’s growing reach and success. If you loved the thriller political drama, here are 5 similar shows to watch on other streaming platforms:

24 (Hulu and Disney+)

The drama series follows Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), a Counter Terrorism Agent who is on a mission to deflate terrorist plans and agendas for the nation’s greater good. The series, successfully running for 9 seasons since 2001, is packed with high-tension suspense and drama!

Killing Eve (Netflix)

Created by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this thriller drama follows Eve (Sandra Oh), who’s sick of her desk job at MI5 and dreams of working as a spy. When she stumbles upon Villanelle (Jodie Comer), an elite hitwoman, a mutual obsession makes their lives intertwined.

Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

John Krasinski leads this action-packed series as a CIA analyst, Jack Ryan who’s “thrust into dangerous field assignments,” as per the official synopsis. The titular action hero must use his wit, knowledge, and physical strength to carve his way out of near-death situations. The series concluded in 2023 after a successful 4 seasons run.

Special Ops: Lioness (Amazon Prime Video)

Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana plays a CIA operative named Joe McNamara, who heads the Lioness program of the institution that especially recruits female agents for risky undercover assignments.

The Recruit (Netflix)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo plays Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s thrilling spy drama. The main character is a CIA lawyer who is pulled into a dangerous underworld and becomes part of massive international conflicts involving elite and threatening parties.